Vanessa Hudgens copies Hailey Bieber’s viral nails

When Hailey Bieber debuted her glittery, sheer manicure at the 2022 Met Gala, fans went wild in her effort to recreate neutral nails.

Now, it was actress Vanessa Hudgens’ turn to show off her own take on the look, courtesy of the talented nail artist herself.

Zolzaya Ganzorigt, the Los Angeles-based manicurist to the stars, originated the heavily duplicated design and revealed the exact products she used for the look on her Instagram shortly after the event.

Beauty gurus have been trying to copy the nails ever since, with over 7.4 billion views on TikTok dedicated to the now-viral trend.

While Justin Bieber’s wife’s nails were a little more baby pink, Hudgens opted for an opaque white, using OPI Funny Bunny and OPI Chrome effects, which made them really go with anything.

Hudgens, 33, commented that she was “obsessed” with the neon version of Hailey’s nail polish on Ganzorigt’s Instagram just one day before sharing photos of the all-white look on her stories.

She captioned the photos, “When your nails match your pearls,” and Zola shared her own behind-the-scenes snaps.

Ganzorigt commented during an interview for Page Six:

“Hailey and Vanessa’s nails were the same but different, because “for Hailey, it was translucent and I only used one coat of the color, but on Vanessa I used the exact same color but two coats, so it gave her a more pearly look. ”

The manicurist also commented that she was “really surprised” that the trend took off after the Met Gala.. Before the event, she found the chrome powder while shopping and decided to use it at the last minute after seeing the dress. Saint Laurent white satin that Hailey was going to wear for the occasion.

“Originally we were just doing translucent white, but after I put the color on, I asked Hailey to try the chrome effect because it would match her dress.”

“That’s how we discovered the glazed donut nail,” she revealed, adding, “One thing about Hailey is that she always knows what she likes and wants, and at the same time, she’s always open to exploring new things. If you ask any nail artist, that is our ideal and dream client.”

It is worth mentioning that Hailey loves the “glazed donut” effect, either on the nails or on the face, as it recently launched its Peptide Glazing Fluid, as part of the first launch of its skin care line Rhode.