Vanessa Hudgens Dazzles In Bodycon Dress While Hosting No Kid Hungry X Cali Cares Benefit In Los Angeles

Vanessa Hudgens donned a slinky black dress to host the No Kid Hungry x Cali Cares benefit.

The 33-year-old actress looked best in the one-shoulder model, which had a sexy side cut.

She accented the look with a long necklace that had a pendant that rested on her chest.

For the affair, which took place in Beverly Hills, the High School Musical alum rocked her hair straight and straight.

She rocked a center part and let the black locks flow down her back with a brilliant shine.

Vanessa’s outfit boasted subtle pockets that she slipped her hands into as she posed for the step-and-repeat.

Hudgens, who was born in Salinas, California, beamed with a glamorous makeup face.

His thick eyebrows are expertly shaped, framing his gorgeous face for his star-studded look.

She donned fluttery lashes, blushed her cheeks, and finished the glowing look with a matte lip stain.

The beauty sported super long almond-shaped nails with a creamy nail polish, complementing her metallic gold pedicure.

Vanessa was joined by co-host Oliver Trevena, 41, who wore a patterned gray vest and matching pants.

Beneath the vest he wore a white button-down shirt with the sleeves rolled up to show off his tattooed forearms.

She added beaded bracelets to her look, which she wore between both wrists and sported a wide-brimmed hat.

Actor Glen Powell also attended the evening, looking handsome in khaki pants and a white shirt.

He posed with Oliver, tucking his shirt into his pants and rolling his sleeves up to his elbows.

The Top Gun: Maverick star donned a pair of sunglasses on top and wore a blazer.

Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim were also there, arriving dressed in matching dark blue denim.

The twin brothers, 45, also donned white sneakers and white blouses as they supported the cause.

Actress Lily Anne Harrison was also at the benefit with her boyfriend Peter Facinelli.

The 33-year-old mom-to-be cradled her burgeoning baby bump in a sleeveless print dress.

She pushed back her dirty hair and slipped on a pair of open brown leather shoes.

For his part, Peter wore a short-sleeved navy blue shirt with light gray pants and textured shoes.