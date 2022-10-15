Vanessa Hudgens debuts in virtual reality by starring in horror trailer

United States.- Vanessa Hudgens made his first foray into virtual reality by bringing to life a party girl from Halloween dressed as a fairy who calls unsuspecting partiers to a haunted house which is deadly, this is a new video game directed by the author Eli Roth.

Related news

The 33-year-old actress heads Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat by Eli Roth for the filmmaker’s short film site Crypt TV, Variety said yesterday.

Crypto TV

This short film has a duration of 30 minutes and was written and directed by Roth. This was created exclusively for Meta, which is Facebook’s virtual reality universe. The short film that is directed by Vanessa presents a virtual reality of 180 degrees instead of 360.

All viewers who have access to Meta’s Horizon Worlds or Meta Quest TV will be able to watch the creepy ride on Friday, October 21 at 6:00 p.m. PST. However, viewers without the VR headset connection will be able to put on a more traditional presentation on Crypt TV’s Face and Instagram pages.

The video is recorded from the point of view of one of the teenagers looking to spend a night full of fun in the middle of Halloween. Hudgens plays a woman who suddenly joins the party and travels to a neighborhood where she finds the best decorations and haunted houses.

Crypto TV

Source: Pure Show