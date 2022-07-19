Although Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have not been together for years. The couple’s followers have continued to remember their relationship that lasted almost a decade.

Vanessa Hudgens’ Epiphany About Austin Butler

Following the release of Baz Luhrmann’s latest film, Elvis. Austin Butler has not gone unnoticed.

And it is that butler’s performance delighted critics from its premiere at the Cannes festival where “elvis”, the biopic of the King of Rock and Roll, received a nearly 12-minute standing ovation.

Although Butler’s interpretation conquered the world with impeccable acting, singing and dancing. There is a story before Austin Butler decided to play Elvis Presley.

A few weeks ago Austin Butler revealed in an interview with Vogue that the former Disney girl, Vanessa Hudgens was the first person to tell him that he should play Presley.

Butler recalls that when he returned to Los Angeles for Christmas after his Broadway debut, an Elvis song started playing as he was driving. Then, a friend told him that one day he should be Elvis.

“I was driving through Griffith Park with Vanessa and all of a sudden Elvis’ ‘Blue Christmas’ came on. We started singing together and she had this epiphany of sorts, she was like, ‘You have to play Elvis.’ Austin Butler pointed out to Vogue.

Months later Baz Luhrmann would start working on the Elvis script. Where Butler would send a video to get the role of “King”, “It seemed like the stars were aligning. I just said, I’m going to put everything I have into this.”



Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis tells the story of singer and actor Elvis Presley, from his earliest days as a child to becoming a rock and roll and movie star. Like his complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

The film stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley, Chaydon Jay as a young Elvis Presley, Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Among others.





