Vanessa Hudgens explores witchcraft in her supernatural project

They release garments about the announced Vanessa Hudgens supernatural project. The “High School Musical” star has partnered with Bunim-Murray Productions to produce the unscripted film “Dead Hot: Season of the Witch,” reported Variety.

According to the media, the project documents Vanessa Hudgens’ trip to Salem, Massachusetts, along with her best friend, the musician GG Magree, as they both prepare on topics such as witchcraft, ghost hunting and connection to the spirit world.

Notably, Hudgens and Magree recently finished filming their eight-day adventure in Salem. The duo, who star in the 90-minute reality film, describe the production as an “intimate journey into the supernatural realm” that also “explores identity, female power and sisterhood,” the site highlights.

a master class

Also, it should be noted that “Dead Hot: Season of the Witch”” is currently in post-production. The project is also being offered to different platforms and distributors.

Variety highlights that both Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree are self-taught students of witchcraft, and have been experimenting with that world for much of their lives.

After an experience in Northern California somehow went wrong, they realized they needed to find the right mentorship. It was there that they decided to travel to Salem for a witchcraft masterclass, something they decided to document with cameras.

“They’ve been doing little spells since they were kids and they were really into that world,” said Julie Pizzi, president of Bunim-Murray Productions.

The executive also said that the best way to describe this film is to say that it is a fusion of “The Craft” with the reality show “The Simple Life”, pointing out the messes in which Hudgens and Magree end up involved.

“It’s entertainment first, but there’s a real, personal, spiritual journey that they both have together,” Pizzi added. “It’s so emotionally raw that it really created such a beautiful narrative. It’s mostly about female empowerment,” she said.

Vanessa Hudgens has made clear on several occasions the attraction she feels towards paranormal themes. “”I have accepted the fact that I see things and hear things,” she said a few months ago on«The Kelly Clarkson Show» about his connection to the supernatural.