Vanessa Hudgens’ eyeliner is going to rock in 2022

Vanessa Hudgens became a movie and music star at an early age, from her iconic appearance in High School Musical, a project that led her to be one of the most beloved actresses in the industry by giving life to Gabriella Montez, continuing with her trajectory to the present.

The film industry is not the only one vanessa has dominated, as the actress has become a fashion and beauty icon, being an influencer who has a unique style where the glamor and elegance work hand in hand to create the most top outfits.

On her Instagram, the singer usually shares with her more than 44 million followers the outfits with which she attends the most memorable events, such as her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week, to go to the catwalk of Valentino. since days Vanessa Hudgens has given us various make-up lessons, showing us different delineated in trend.



Photo: Instagram @vanessahudgens

Then we tell you what are the makeup where Vanessa Hudgens I carry the Eyeliner hotter to never go unnoticed.

A classic makeup

Vanessa Hudgens made it clear to us that wearing a cat eyes classic is a basic make-up that never goes out of style, as well as being the perfect option for an elegant and sophisticated outfit.

Tip: If you want to give your eyes more depth, add a little brown shadow in the socket of your eye and a little highlighter in the brow bone to give light to your face.

The lilac color is present

paris fashion week made it clear to us that the lilac color will be a trend very powerful for 2022, so to attend the Valentino catwalk, vanessa She chose to wear a lace look of this color that she combined with her makeup.

hudgens I carry a cat eyes with glitter of the same color as her outfit, confirming that combining the makeup with the look It is an excellent option to steal your breath away. The actress also chose to wear a skin with a glossy effect, as well as a nude lipstick with a pink undertone.



Photo: Instagram @vanessahudgens

bold cat eye

Other makeup that left us speechless was the border red color that made the look of Vanessa Hudgens became our new obsession and we would like to immediately replicate this make-up. The influencer wore a border in red color that deepened his gaze from the tear duct to the end of the eyebrow. she added a cat eyes black and perfectly defined eyebrows, in addition to the fact that the nude lipstick is already a basic of her look.

A make-up that caused a stir by creating the perfect match with her daring look.



Photo: Instagram @vanessahudgens

The brown color is your best ally

Yes just like vanessathe color of your eyes is brown and you think that for this reason the shadows of this tone are not your best option, you are wrong, because they are going to become the protagonists of your makeup by placing them properly.

The actress chose to wear a cat eyes brown and place a shadow with a lighter shade in the back of the eye and then incorporate it into the border.



Photo: Instagram @vanessahudgens

