Vanessa Hudgens falls in love at the Cannes Film Festival with a tight Miu Miu dress

actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens was one of the attendees at the event amfAR Galawhich form of the activities of the Cannes Film Festivalin France, which is organized to raise funds for the Fight against AIDSin which there is also an auction and a parade, this year organized by Carine Roitfeld.

Vanessa Hudgens graced her presence looking radiant in a signature outfit Miu miua beautiful tight beige dress, with metallic brocades, embroidered detail of rhinestones on the neck and chest, in addition to a halter cut, thus giving it a very sophisticated and glamorous touch.

The cut and fit show off her statuesque figure and thanks to the fact that her accessories, hairstyle and makeup are very well balanced, they make her look full of elegance. wear some sand-colored platform shoes, high bun hairstyle with strands around the facegold bracelet, diamond rings and earrings.

On the other hand, her makeup has a dramatic touch full of glamour, with black outlined style cat eye, warm melon eyeshadow and blush and lips in a peach tone to match the dress but without recharging.

In several of the images that the artist, star of films like High School Musical, The Princess Switch, Bad Boys for Life either Tick, Tick… Boom!post, appear with other guests at the event, including her sister Stella Hughesbut also for example the actress Kat Graham or the model Cara Delevingne.

The amfAR gala of this 2022 had the presence among its celebrity guests, among others, such as Eva Longoria, Milla Jovovich, Ashley Graham, Ciara, Nina Dobrev, Indya Moore or Sabrina Carpenter; in addition to the musical stars invited to liven up the event were Ricky Martin, Christina Aguilera and Charli XCX.

On the other hand, Vanessa Hudgens will be the driver this year of the MTV Movies & TV Awards which will take place on June 5 at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live that Sunday.