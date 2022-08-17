Vanessa Hudgens has the bikini that most enhances the tan

Confirmed. This season, the fluorescent tones conquer all (but ALL) our outfits summery. You just have to take a quick look at the street styleto the windows of fashion stores and, of course, to social networks to affirm that this vibrant color palette has managed to stir up the hangers in our wardrobes and, of course, our suitcases with genuine enthusiasm; there is no bikini or swimsuit who has escaped from latest in fashion.

And, the truth, it is not for less. The reason? Despite skeptics, fluorescent tones suits us all in summer, it helps us to enhance that slight tan that, friends, since we escape to the beach or cool off in the pool… how much less to get the most out of it in style.

The latest to join this trend has been the actress Vanessa Hudgens. Yes, the same one that a few days ago managed to leave her followers speechless on Instagram after sharing a spectacular pose on the beach With a small but flattering red bikini, where her impressive abs and ultra-sculpted legs drew all eyes.

Now, in full swing on vacation, the actress also wanted to share a series of snapshots where she can be seen with a neon pink bikini that, we assure you, not only raises the level of the tan, but also feels great. Look look

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As can be seen, it is a high-waisted bikini that enhances and slims the hips while creating the effect of kilometric legs. Also, the top made with wide straps and a rectangular neckline has the ability to enhance any size or type of breast.

Copy Vanessa Hudgens neon pink bikini

With a quite flattering neutral design is this triangle bikini from the Halcurt firm that has a lace closure at the back, facilitating its adjustment. In addition, it has an inner lining that will help you avoid any type of chafing.

Women’s two-piece bikini with neck support Halcurt

amazon.es €27.29

Somewhere in between, this flattering shekini bikini with a triangular cup and a high-waisted Brazilian cut panty with which you will achieve show off some legs much more slender. A point in favor of this model made with a breathable and elastic fabric is that the top can be adjusted, allowing it to be adapted to your measurements.

Fuchsia pink high waisted bikini SHEKINI

amazon.es €26.99

Laura Escanes joins the fever of neon tones

And it is not only Vanessa Hudgens who has bet everything on neon pink, but recently we have been able to see how Laura Escanes (while showing us an exercise to tone buttocks, arms and abs at the same time) posed with a fuchsia pink bikini which, also, raises the tan.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Given these images and seeing the color contrast that this chromatic range brings to the skin, how could we not want to include a neon pink bikini in our suitcase?

Rave Neon Patchwork Swimsuit RARITYUS

amazon.es €26.99

You don’t like pink? Well, opt for this tricolor model in neon tones that not only manages to emphasize your skin tone, but also helps to enhance your curves. A task that you will also be able to extol with the top design with effect push up what’s wrong with it.