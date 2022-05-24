Vanessa Hudgens hosts the MTV Movie & TV Awards

This will be the second time Vanessa Hudgens has hosted the MTV Awards. | Netflix

actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens has been selected to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards of this year. Announced through a video posted on the official MTV Twitter by Hudgens herself, it will be the artist’s return after being the main face of the 2020 event, which was done remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hudgens began his professional career at a very young age, but his breakthrough came with the global sensation “High School Musical” and its sequels, in which he starred alongside Zack Efron. The third film earned Hudgens her first MTV Movie & TV Award nominations, in the categories Outstanding Performance and Best Kiss.

Since then, the actress has been nominated on different occasions for different categories throughout her career. In 2017 she took home an MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Musical Moment, along with the cast of ”Grease: Live”, for her performance of “You’re the One That I Want”. “. Hudgens recently starred in the Academy Award-nominated film ”tick, tick… BOOM” by Netflixin a musical where he demonstrated all his acting and musical capacity together with Andrew Garfield.

It might also interest you: Halftime: new trailer for the documentary on Jennifer Lopez’s career

This year, MTV is doubling down on the awards show by also livestreaming the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, an event that celebrates the iconic moments of reality stars that have been created on television without a script. The host of this new event is yet to be announced, but it is known that it will be a completely separate event from the original ceremony.

As usual at the MTV awards ceremony, fan-favorite movies and TV shows are featured in various categories, including in this new edition ”Euphoria”, ”Spider-Man: No Way Home” , ”Squid Game” and ”The Batman”. As always, the awards show will include several unique categories, including Best Kiss, Best Fight, Scariest Performance, and more. Additionally, two new categories have been added to the list: Best Song and ”Here For the Hookup” which will nominate the shows with the hottest couples scenes.

It might also interest you: Jodie, new spin-off film of ‘Daria’: official cast and what it will be about

The MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony will take place from the Barker Hangar in LA next Sunday, June 5 this year, with the show airing on channels like The CW, Comedy Central, Paramount Network and VH1.