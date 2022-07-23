Vanessa Hudgens’ house, Gabriella in ‘High School Musical’

Vanessa Hudgens is a very American actress famous, especially for playing the role of a young student named Gabriella in the popular movie saga ‘High School Musical’. Today you will get to know her better through her House, a spectacular property located in Los Feliz, a exclusive urbanization of Los Angeles (California), a city where Sofía Vergara’s home is also located.

According to Hudgens in an interview, he spent five years searching for the Mansion ideal to live until he found this one, a living place which stands out for a colonial Georgian style that instantly attracted her. Discover what this magnificent house offers!

Exterior of Vanessa Hudgens’ house

The American actress enjoys in her luxurious mansion a vast garden with swimming pool included. The first thing you see as soon as you enter it is an outside dining room covered by an undulating wave roof made of wooden beams. One idea that Vanessa Hudgens has in mind is to cover the roof with plants to beautify the outside area of ​​her home. Also, if you turn around from this point, you check that all the walls are covered with vegetation by the area Exteriorreflecting that Hudgens is passionate about nature.

Nevertheless, The most interesting thing about the outdoor area of ​​Vanessa Hudgens’ house is her poolwhich is surrounded by a set of very comfortable hammocks and by a chill out area made up of a large sofa with multiple cushions. It also has a rest area made up of two stools arranged one in front of the other, ideal for chatting with friends quietly.

Inside Vanessa Hudgens’ house

It is worth mentioning before analyzing the interior of the property of the American actress that this house has a somewhat old-fashioned air, but it has an explanation, and that is that previously belonged to fellow actor Gary Oldman. In fact, Hudgens was looking for a house with this style, and that’s why he fell in love with it.

Guest room

It is not a guest room to use, since it does not have a bed, much less does it look like a bedroom. It is more of an informal meeting room that includes: a flat screen TV, a shelf full of books, a fireplace to warm the room on cold days, a large and comfortable white sofa…

However, the highlights of this room are the Teen Choice trophies Hudgens won: Custom surfboards that she proudly displays in the background. The Teen Choice Awards, for anyone who doesn’t know, are awards given annually by the FOX television channel to the best of the year in music, movies, sports and television. Voters are adolescents between the ages of 13 and 17, and Hudgens has won it five times in his career..

Living room

The king of this room is a magnificent grand piano which, however, the actress does not touch often. In fact, she barely knows how to play it, but when she has time she practices on some sheet music. Hudgens wanted to get a classic French style and atmosphere in the living room to combine perfectly with the rest of the house.

It is not a room with many decorative elements, but it is very minimalist. The few decorations in the living room are quite vintage, so we can deduce that the actress is fascinated by the old. she even has a gigantic poster hanging on the wall of a 1960 French movie called “Breathless”.

Bath

According to the actress, it is one of her favorite rooms by far. The entire mansion was designed by professional designer Jake Arnold, but Hudgens was with him throughout the creative process. He assures that they spent a lot of time defining the most suitable style for the bathroomand is very satisfied with the end result.

The completely black walls contrast with the White marble sink with gray stains and with the bathtub, with faucets of Prayed. Vanessa Hudgens’ intention was to achieve a “sexy cave” vibe, in her own words, and you could say that she has achieved it. The presence of candles is very importantas in all corners of the house, especially in the living room.

We have presented you with the most striking and interesting parts of Vanessa Hudgens’ house, but we invite you to investigate to discover more. We assure you that you will love the set.