Vanessa Hudgens in a black bikini top and lingerie for Halloween: video

Image Credit: MEGA

Vanessa Hudgens She just got back from her stellar summer vacation in Italy and she’s already getting in the mood for Halloween! the music high school The actress took to her Instagram on Saturday (October 1) to share photos and a video of her and a friend dressed in barely-there outfits of black bras, lace, and lingerie. «HAPPY OCTOBER 1st swipe for a laugh,” he captioned the post, referencing his epic fail at the end of the clip. Look down!

The beautiful post from the Disney star comes as she touches down in the United States after an incredible trip to the Italian coast last month. She wears a chic floral bikini and prada sunglassesVanessa watched every inch of the cover girl as she bathed in the beautiful blue waters alongside her little sister. wake

The gorgeous siblings have recently become inseparable, doing everything from traveling abroad to taking sexy mirror selfies. Just last month, Vanessa, sporting a barely-there top, scowled at the camera in an Instagram post, while her look-alike sister wore an even more revealing top that she paired with low-rise jeans. The sassy snap was subtitled “Big y2k girls.”

The perfect couple also recently traveled to Rome to celebrate the GiambattistaValli x Mytheresa collection. Back on her social media, Vanessa shared photos of the brothers ahead of the star-studded event., as they posed as models in their own gowns from the epic collaboration. “A beautiful evening celebrating the #GiambattistaVallixMytheresa collection last night with @mytheresa.com and the icon himself @giambattistavalli,” Vanessa wrote alongside the photo album.

Meanwhile, Vanessa is getting better and better with her 25-year-old MLB player boyfriend. cole tucker. A few months ago, a source said hollywoodlife EXCLUSIVELY that their relationship is better than ever! “Cole treats Vanessa like a queen, she adores her,” the source said. “He took her very seriously from the beginning and hasn’t let up. She adores her and says all the time that she is the girl of her dreams, she is adorable».