Vanessa Hudgens: In the footsteps of High School Musical, she returns to East High!

The least we can say is that little Vanessa has changed a lot since her film debut. Disney’s flagship star, the actress has swapped her costume of a wise and perfect little girl for a costume of a woman and an accomplished artist! You will say to me, it is often the case of the small protected Disney. Just see Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus to name a few! After 30, the pretty brunette has nothing to do with the young Gabriella she played in the famous trilogy. Separated from Zac Effron, her companion at that time, it seems that they are not on bad terms. As proof, this photo of Zac that Vanessa recently posted on her Instagram!

Vanessa, nostalgic?

This week, the star moved all the fans of the trilogy by posing in front of the famous school! Here were shot many scenes that have become cultism today. No one of this generation could forget the choreographies, the famous songs and the passionate love story between Troy and Gabriella! Especially since the actors were also in love in life. Would Vanessa be nostalgic for that time?

According to his video, one would think so. But since then, Vanessa has come a long way and really has nothing of the young teenager she was at that time. Still very friendly with the interpreter of the iconic Sharpey Evans, she is however no longer in love with our dear Zac Effron. The two actors live their lives, each on their own. However, fans of High School Musical are not ready to forget them!