Vanessa Hudgens’ Incredible Prediction About Austin Butler and Elvis Presley – Movie News

After playing the King of Rock in the biopic ‘Elvis,’ it seems like Austin Butler was destined to win this role. And to prove it, his ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens, had already predicted this event.

Do you believe in predictions? We know it, an issue that can divide people into various factions, however, after learning that Vanessa Hudgens had already known for a year that Austin Butler would play the King of Rock in a movie, even long before he even existed Elvis of Baz Luhrmanperhaps your perception on these issues will change.

It’s no secret that the pair had been in a relationship for years, and at the time, Hudgens was a global star thanks to his work on the hit High School Musical franchise. Meanwhile, Butler continued to build his pininos in the industry, but he was far from being as famous as he is today, but he always dreamed of playing Elvis Presley on the big screen.

Austin Butler already dreamed of playing Elvis Presley long before casting for the Baz Luhrmann biopic.



During an interview with the magazine fashionthe actor of Little invaders, Arrow Y Once upon a time… in Hollywoodshared a moving and incidentally surprising anecdote where Vanessa Hudgens predicted her future while taking a walk in December 2020.

I was driving through Griffith Park with Vanessa and all of a sudden, ‘Blue Christmas’ by Elvis came on.



Getty Images Vanessa Hudgens predicted as early as 2020 that Austin Butler would become Elvis Presley.



“We started singing together and she had a kind of epiphany, she told me: ‘You have to play Elvis. It seemed like the stars were aligning. I just said, ‘I’m going to put everything I have into this.'”

Back then, Vanessa whom you will surely remember for roles in movies like exchange of princesses Y Tick, Tick…Boom!recalled the same event in the television program Live Kelly and Ryanclaiming that he does not know how it happened, but he just knew that Butler would become Elvis, he declared it and later it came true.

Austin Butler shared the amazing anecdote that happened in December 2020.



However, the shooting was not for simple, even Austin Butler confessed that on one occasion, Baz Luhrmann surprised him on set and put pressure on him to such an extent that, once his workday was over, he burst into tears at the tense moment he experienced.

