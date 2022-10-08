Entertainment

Vanessa Hudgens Is Living Her Best Life With Spider-Man-Themed Pole Dance Routine

We already knew that Vanessa Hudgens had moves since she started in the high school musical movies on the Disney Channel, but did you know that Vanessa Hudgens also knows how to handle herself on a pole? Pole dancing has lately become a popular form of dance exercise for many, including Hudgens, who picked up the hobby during lockdown with Zoom lessons. Recently, she even showed them off with a Spider-Man-themed dance routine.

Hudgens is a huge fan of all things Halloween and dressing up, she is often more active in her Instagram during the spooky season to show off their latest costumes. In a new post, he shared a hilarious video of her dancing to Michael Bublé’s version of the Spider-Man theme song, and it looks like she’s having the time of her life.

