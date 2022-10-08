Vanessa Hudgens Is Living Her Best Life With Spider-Man-Themed Pole Dance Routine

We already knew that Vanessa Hudgens had moves since she started in the high school musical movies on the Disney Channel, but did you know that Vanessa Hudgens also knows how to handle herself on a pole? Pole dancing has lately become a popular form of dance exercise for many, including Hudgens, who picked up the hobby during lockdown with Zoom lessons. Recently, she even showed them off with a Spider-Man-themed dance routine.

Hudgens is a huge fan of all things Halloween and dressing up, she is often more active in her Instagram during the spooky season to show off their latest costumes. In a new post, he shared a hilarious video of her dancing to Michael Bublé’s version of the Spider-Man theme song, and it looks like she’s having the time of her life.

the princess switch the actress captioned the post with just “NERD” as other celebs responded. Modern FamilySarah Hyland, who is good friends with her, said, “I can’t stand how cute this is,” while former child star Keke Palmer responded with a ton of laughing and crying emojis, and Paris Hilton dropped some eyes. of heart .

Hudgens previously revealed that when COVID-19 hit and we were all bored at home, she signed up for an online pole dancing class, which was “no joke” to the actress, via The reporter . She said that she received “a lot of bruises” while learning how to do routines on the pole. Vanessa Hudgens also met her boyfriend, baseball player Cole Tucker, in a Zoom meditation group. The actress’ decision to branch out online certainly worked in her favor, as the pair are still together nearly two years after they were first spotted together.

Interestingly, the actress, who was recently a voice in Kid Cudi´s entergalactic netflix special , shared that her first FaceTime with Cole Tucker was in a Spider-Woman costume, which makes the whole outfit perhaps quite important and memorable for the actress. I have no idea when the video was shot, but the post appears to be part of Hudgens’ spooky batch of posts for the Halloween season.

Around the same time as the video, it was announced that Hudgens will star in a spooky unscripted movie called Dead Hot: Season of the Witchby Variety . The film will document the actress’s journey to Salem, Massachusetts with her best friend GG Magree to learn about witches, ghost hunting and the spirit world. It should also be noted that Hudgens has said before that she believes she can communicate with ghosts .

With entergalactic recently released, which can be seen with a netflix subscription Vanessa Hudgens has a slew of recent movies on the streaming site, including the critically acclaimed musical Tick, tick, boom! he did with Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield, and three princess switch films . While the actress is not in the high school musical meeting lineup here’s hoping he gets a cameo.

Hudgens has so much going for her, no wonder she’s doing spider moves on a pole, you know?