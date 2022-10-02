Vanessa Hudgens is ready for Halloween as a ‘witch’ in a black bikini and lingerie: video

Image Credit: MEGA

Vanessa Hudgens She just got back from her stellar summer vacation in Italy and she’s already getting in the mood for Halloween! the high school musical The actress took to her Instagram on Saturday (October 1) to share photos and a video of her and a friend dressed in barely-there outfits of black bras, lace, and lingerie. “HAPPY OCTOBER 1st swipe for a laugh,” he captioned the post, referencing his epic fail at the end of the clip. Look down!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

The beautiful post from the Disney star comes as she landed back in the US after an incredible trip to the Italian coast last month. Wearing an elegant floral bikini and prada sunglassesVanessa looked every inch the cover girl as she dove into the beautiful blue waters alongside her little sister. wake

The gorgeous siblings have recently become inseparable, doing everything from traveling abroad to taking sexy mirror selfies. Last month, Vanessa, sporting a barely-there top, scowled at the camera in an Instagram post, while her look-alike sister wore an even more revealing top that she paired with low-rise jeans. The cheeky snap was captioned, “Y2k big girls.”

The perfect couple also recently traveled to Rome to celebrate the GiambattistaValli x Mytheresa collection. Once again on her social media, Vanessa shared photos of the siblings ahead of the star-studded event., as they posed like supermodels in their own gowns from the epic collaboration. “A beautiful evening celebrating the #GiambattistaVallixMytheresa collection last night with @mytheresa.com and the icon himself @giambattistavalli,” Vanessa wrote in the photo album.

Meanwhile, Vanessa has been going from strength to strength with her MLB player boyfriend of 25 years. cole tucker. A few months ago, a source said hollywoodlife EXCLUSIVELY that their relationship is better than ever! “Cole treats Vanessa like a queen, she adores her,” the source said. “He has been very serious with her from the beginning and that has not wavered. He adores her and says all the time that she is the girl of her dreams, she is sweet”.