Vanessa Hudgens, Izabel Goulart And Nathalie Emmanuel Hit Gala In Capri

Vanessa Hudgens, Izabel Goulart and Nathalie Emmanuel led the way when they attended the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef ​​event in Capri on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old actress looked stunning in a strapless bronze dress, which featured a spectacular train at La Certosa di San Giacomo, where newlywed Jennifer Lopez will perform.

Vanessa graced her petite figure with a pair of sky-high metallic heels, while accessorizing it with an eye-catching diamond necklace.

The High School Musical alum wore her auburn locks slicked back over her pretty face and opted for a glamorous layer of makeup.

Vanessa sported a gold Cartier Love bracelet, as well as a huge ring on her manicured hands, which continued her metallic theme.

She was joined at the party by Game Of Thrones star Nathalie, 33, who looked amazing in a pretty purple dress.

Nathalie’s eye-catching number featured silk panels as well as sections of semi-sheer chiffon fabric, which revealed her toned pins.

The former Hollyoaks actress rocked a pair of sleek bronze heels and a matching clutch bag.

She wore her hair short with natural curls and opted for a radiant layer of makeup, which complemented her purple dress.

So chic! JLo was seen wearing a robe as she was leaving her hotel before the performance.

Hello! Jennifer kept her outfit under wraps with the terrycloth robe.

Glam: Her glamorous look was barely visible under her gown.

J.Lo will perform at UNICEF’s Ukraine-focused benefit gala called LuisaViaRoma.

In addition to Jennifer, other celebrities in attendance include Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, Naomi Campbell, Jared Leto, Vanessa Hudgens and Maye Musk, according to Variety.

The outlet also reported that Sofia Carson will also perform at the event, as well as DJ Cruz.

Also in attendance were Ed Westwick and his girlfriend Amy Jackson, as they came across their stay on the Italian island.

Gothic glam! Sara Sampaio looked amazing in a black lace dress with semi-sheer panels

Regency vibes: Jasmine Tookes stood out from the crowd in her royal-inspired dress

Amy, 30, had a glamorous figure in a low-cut white dress that featured a dangerously high thigh slit.

She accessorized with diamond jewelry and wore her brunette locks in a bouncy, loose style.

Her actor boyfriend, 35, opted for a more edgy look as he wore a semi-sheer black shirt under a black double-breasted suit with a rose motif on the lapel.

Sophisticated: Natasha Poly opted for an elegant white ensemble

Sexy: Frida Aasen looked amazing in a white dress with a sparkly silver panel

Glam: Hofit Golan looked gorgeous in a turquoise dress with a tulle skirt

Dazzling: Czech model Karolina Kurkova turned heads in a sequined dress

Striking: She wore her blonde hair in a natural loose style and subtle makeup.

In a suit and boots: Casey Affleck was present at the event

Former Made In Chelsea star Kimberley Garner, 31, left little to the imagination in a daring cut-out black dress that revealed her taut abs.

The risque number also showcased her long limbs in a thigh-skimming style, while she further enhanced her statuesque figure with jeweled heels.

Kimberley wore a matching silver and diamond bracelet and ring as she accessorized her black gown with a touch of sparkle for the occasion.

The swimwear designer wore her blonde locks in a loose, natural style and opted for a subtle touch of makeup.

Kimberley flew to the Italian island of Capri after enjoying a break in Ibiza, Spain, earlier this month.

Wow: The 31-year-old former Made In Chelsea star left little to the imagination in a very daring black dress, which revealed her taut abs.