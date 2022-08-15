Vanessa Hudgens joins the ‘Barbiecore’ trend with a hot pink bodysuit

Vanessa Hudgens distilled beauty and glamor during his recent vacation in Punta Mita, Mexico with a scant outfit hot pinkvery to the Barbiecore trend.

It was photographed by paparazzi wearing a bathing suit one piece bright pink, open back, scoop neckline, thick shoulder straps, and a high cut hip.

The design of Victoria’s Secret Pink Scoop It was paired with an eye-catching gold chain necklace, multiple rings on both hands, circular earrings, and an elegant matching bracelet. She was at times seen wearing thick-rimmed sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat with a black headband.

The star, 33, kept it simple with her dark hair tied in a high bun with loose curly locks disheveled from a quick shower in the garden, while her face was left without a drop of makeup.

Photo: The Grosby Group

Vanessa traveled to Punta Mita, Nayarit to join her friend’s bachelorette party celebrations Sarah Hylandfamous for her leading role in ModernFamily.

together with both celebritiesa large group of girls, including Kim Daugherty, Davida Williams and Ashley Newbroughwere photographed sunbathing and playing by the pool at an exclusive resort.

After spending the day in the sun, the star of High School Musical and his entourage took a yacht ride along the Mexican coast and paddle boarded, danced to loud music and drank champagne, a source told AND! News.

Your recent trip to Mexico It came after giving an interview to Guardian where he made a throwback to his beginnings in acting and the productions in which he has appeared.

“High School Musical was a fantastic journey, but it completely derailed me from where I originally saw my career going,” he said.

She added, “I always wanted to be the independent girl. I always wanted to be in the movies where I play a drug addict, a stripper or a prostitute. That was my goal since I was like 11 years old.”

A few days ago he made a reference to his role as Gabriela Montez in High School Musical with an unexpected visit to Salt Lake City’s East High School where the teen franchise was filmed and now serves as the location for the series High School Musicalstarring Olivia Rodrigo.

Hudgens has several projects at the door such as the premieres of the animated series entergalactic Y Army of the Dead: Las Vegas where he will lend voice to the protagonists, in addition to big-ring Y Downtown Owlas anticipated IMDb.

MA