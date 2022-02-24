Vanessa Hudgens knows how to get the most out of vintage clothes

Vanessa Hudgens is one of the celebrities who is committed to recycling clothes, the actress was seen in a market in West Hollywood.











Vanessa Hudgens has proven that her chameleon-like style serves her not only in everyday life, but also at parties and public appearances where she always looks stunning. Now it’s clear where she can get some of her clothing finds: the Melrose Trending Post flea market in West Hollywood, California.

Vanessa spent the afternoon of this Monday in the place while she saw clothes and accessories that she also got to try on. Between heels, platforms, tank tops and pants, Hudgens looked fun browsing outdoor shelves and was stylish in a comfortable look. Also, judging by the price signs that were displayed, it seems that she found clothes at a good price so as not to affect her pocket.

For her outing, the “Princess Swap” star chose a Stax crop top. $45 biker pants from the same brand for $50, an additional white American Apparel crop top and Naked Wolfe sneakers with Dolls Kill yin yang print socks, plus a Prada waist bag, with the She was very cool and determined to shop.

A week ago, the actress starred in a photo shoot and recording to promote Caliwater, the drink that Vanessa co-owns with Oliver Trevena. There is no doubt that she has known how to mix pleasure with business because her line of drinks seems to be the only option that she likes to drink as a substitute for water and she enjoys it so much that she does not get tired of it. promote it.











