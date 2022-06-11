Vanessa Hudgens launches as executive producer – La Verdad

Mexico City, June 10, 2022 – The direction is provided by Martha Stephens, while the script will be written by Ryan Binaco

In addition to appearing in the leading role, Vanessa Hudgens serves as executive producer of the project. The film, currently in pre-production, will be shot later this year. However, Mister Smith Entertainment will promote the global sale of the proposal in the next Cannes market.

“Big Rig” introduces us to Bertie (Hudgens), a young mother who chooses a feasible solution to solve her financial problems. However, she does it in secret from her husband Sonny and her three rebellious sons.

In this way, he manages to find his peace, serenity and freedom after assuming the driving of an imposing truck. The road trip will take her on new and exciting adventures across the United States.

Bertie will be delighted with his new vocation, while his financial situation improves but his home and marriage fall apart. It will be there when she is torn between duty or desire.

Of course, this initiative has his creative team enthusiastic, including producer Dal Farra. “We are delighted to be working with Martha, Vanessa is so optimistic and powerful in this story of freedom and self-discovery.”

On the other hand, David Garrett, representative of Mister Smith Entertainment, argues that these are the kind of movies that viewers yearn to see on screen.

“This is the kind of heartwarming, funny and sexy story that audiences are craving right now, and we couldn’t be more excited to have one of the best talents on the market, Vanessa Hudgens, bring it to the big screen.”