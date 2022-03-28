Vanessa Hudgens’ lifting effect bun at the Oscars 2022

How to order Penélope Cruz’s rejuvenating highlights at the hairdresser at the 2022 Oscars.

A few days ago, the raffles between the experts in the world of beauty about hairstyles and looks for the Oscars 2022 were already rolling on the Internet. Among the most voted hairstyles, was precisely the one that we have seen the actress Vanessa Hudgens. And the thing is, her wet effect high bun also has an extra benefit: she achieves an immediate lifting effect. Although not everything has been due to the hairstyle…

A trendy bow

As the experts at Jean Louis David, who put this hairstyle high on the bill, say, wet-look chignons are the ultimate back-to-romance hairstyle. Now, it takes another direction to provide a more sensual touch thanks to that ‘wet’ effect. “This is an ultra close-to-the-scalp ballerina bun structured with a center parting. In addition, the wet effect that enhances this very formal hairstyle, accentuates her elegance ”they say

In the case of Hudgens, the ballerina bun has been a braided version, but sure enough, with the keys “wet”, “parted in the middle” and “ultra polished and close to the scalp”, you already have half the lifting effect of a stroke

The importance of makeup

The other half is given by the makeup, because a hairstyle of these characteristics requires a very particular makeup. We are talking about feline looks, elongated and raised on the diagonal. And the actress has achieved it point by point. From the form of application of the bronzing powders, in an ascending direction, in a couture very soft and subtle, even the shadow and the eyeliner, in brown tones (super trend), also towards the temple. The effect is clear: the set raises the gaze and achieves an immediate visual “botox”.

the finishing touch

Well defined and marked eyebrows will help to rejuvenate the face if you accompany it with these keys, since the more marked, the younger the features look.

