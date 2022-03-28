Vanessa Hudgens looked like an Audrey Hepburn at the 2022 Oscars

Vanessa Hudgens just made her debut as a red carpet presenter at the 2022 Oscars, and she’s proven to everyone that she has the fashion chops for the job.

The 33-year-old actress hit the red carpet in a black gown from the Michael Kors collection, complete with large cutouts and sequins. The precious emerald jewels added an elegant touch, but it was her intricate hairstyle that took all the limelight from her.

Vanessa Hudgens’ look at the 2022 Oscars

If you see the spitting image of Audrey Hepburn, you’re right, as that was the goal: “We went with an Audrey Hepburn twist hairstyle as an homage to classic Hollywood and Vanessa’s modern style,” she explains. to glamor Hudgens’s hairdresser, Danielle Priano . “Collaborating with Vanessa is a dream for any artist – she is always so excited to bring to life the references and ideas we suggest to her.”

Jeff Kravitz

Vanessa Hudgens’ hairstyle may look perfect in a black and white movie, but it’s actually surprisingly easy to pull off at home. Priano started by prepping Hudgens’ hair with some Healthy SexyHair Fresh Hair Air Dry styling mousse, and then added Irresistible Me extensions.

“I used invisible extensions to ensure a sleek, streamlined look. These were perfect because they’re light and not bulky,” she says, though you can skip the extensions if you’re trying to do it yourself. She placed them further back from Hudgens’s crown, toward the bun.

Courtesy of Sexy Hair

Next, Priano added a bit of Big Sexy Hair Powder Play volumizing and texturizing powder to “loosen the hair a bit and bond the extensions to the hair so everything looked perfect,” and after adding Style SexyHair Hard Up Setting Gel on the crown of her head, gathered the rest of her hair into a tight ponytail.

“Next, I twisted one-inch sections of the ponytail into a structured bun, secured with bobby pins, and used Big SexyHair Spray & Play Volumizing Hairspray to hold the bun and hair in place,” and finished the look with a bit of Healthy SexyHair Styling Paste to keep the hair down before Hudgens hit the carpet.

Article originally published in Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Juárez.