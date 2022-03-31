Vanessa Hudgens looks ‘infarct figure’ with sports outfit

The actress Vanessa Hudgens boasted his “heart attack figure” during a Photoshoot for a sportswear brand, after dazzling on the red carpet at the Oscar awards last weekend.

The American celebrity posed with some shorts skinny style bikerwith pink and lilac circles to outline their toned legsand a sports bra with a round neckline that exposed her marked abdomen and the piercing that you have in your navel.

hudgens33, was barefoot during the shoot and only accessorized her outfit with a gold necklace and bracelets.

The star of the movies High School Musical He highlighted his features with light-colored makeup and black on the eyelids to highlight his look.

In the publication, the also singer announced that the clothes she used are part of the Sun-Daze collection of the clothing brand Fabletics, which will soon go on sale.

Vanessa Hudgens has had a week full of celebrations, as last Sunday she was the presenter of the red carpet show of the Oscar awards, which took place in the city of Los Angeles. Terrence J and designer Brandon Maxwell also participated in the program.

The artist exuded elegance at the event with an expensive black dress, with openings in the torso, by Michael Kors and Bulgari jewelry.

The look from hudgens It was inspired by the fashion of the nineties and the glamor of Hollywood, as revealed by his stylist Jason Bolden.

In addition, the actress participated in the tape Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!film nominated at the Oscar for Best Editing and Best Leading Actor, for the performance of Andrew Garfield.

Look in the gallery above the best photos from Vanessa Hudgens.

