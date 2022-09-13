Vanessa Hudgens makes weird comments about her two famous exes

ads

In a September 12, 2022 interview with Nylon, Vanessa Hudgens revealed that as much as fans think they know her, they don’t. The “Tick, Tick… Boom!” The star hinted that there is more to her breakup with Zac Efron and Austin Butler than people realize. “The public only sees a limit. I’ve also been through two very long relationships that changed my life, and no one really knows what happened except me,” she said. “When I write my memoirs, it will be amazing.”

This isn’t too surprising, given that fans were left in the dark about Hudgens’ high-profile split with Butler. Butler’s vague comments aside, a source told E! News that the breakup was “a matter of distance” and that their work schedules had kept them apart. At the time, Hudgens was filming “The Princess Switch: Switched Again,” while Butler was preparing to become “Elvis.” Butler has been similarly tight-lipped about his budding relationship with model Kaia Gerber. When asked about it by GQ Hype, he replied, “I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that. But thank you for giving me the space.

As for what went wrong with Hudgens and Efron, Hudgens shared that they had simply spent too much time apart (via Marie Claire UK). “Long-distance relationships are hard, no matter what,” he said. “When you don’t have face-to-face time, it’s just different.” That doesn’t sound too outrageous, but we’ll have to wait for those memoirs that tell it all for more.