Vanessa Hudgens closed with a flourish his attendance at the coachella music festival of this year with a captivating and jovial look with which she showed off her statuesque figure, showed off her shapely legs and fell in love with her natural beauty.

The American singer and actress wore denim shorts which combined with a turquoise top, with a cut-out design and plunging neckline, which was shaped like a butterflythus adapting to the season of spring.

opted for some platform sandals, another basic of the trends of the moment, anklet, also known as ‘anklets‘ which are ankle bracelets; in addition to bracelets, necklaces, small and very retro sunglasses, hair pulled back and very curly, with strands around her face and heavy makeup with well-lined lips.

Modern and avant-garde with its characteristic bohemian style, feminine, seductive and fashionable, The charming 33-year-old model, designer and songwriter looked spectacular this year at Coachella, which took place from April 15 to 24 in California, United States.

His outfits this time were attached to the trends of the moment, with monochromatic neon or teddy details, as we saw in two of the outfits that he wore in recent days and that he shared with his fans on his account Instagram.

First, a casual look with butterfly detail jeans on the thigh, white platform tennis shoesa sparkly-encrusted top,’space-buns‘, that is, hairstyle in two little buns, earrings and a long teddy coat in green color.

On the other hand, with a rocker look baggy pants and 70s-style prints, a t-shirt in the same tone, platform shoes black, many rings, earrings, small sunglasses, intense makeup with red lips, two pigtails with bangs and a furry red coat.

Vanessa Hudgens, modern and chic in denim shorts and turquoise top. Photo: Instagram



The actress as always is synonymous with modernity and versatilityalways imposing fashion and especially in events like this, where joviality and a chic touch cannot be missed, she is undoubtedly a reference when it comes to clothing trends.