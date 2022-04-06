Vanessa Hudgens narrowly missed starring in ‘High School Musical’

Can you imagine the shy and judicious Gabriella Montez played by someone else? Well, Vanessa Hudgens was about to take a different course in her career, since before her stellar debut in the popular Disney youth saga, “High School Musical”, she planned to audition in the television musical competition “American Idol”, referred Just Jared Jr.

The artist made this curiosity known during her participation in “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, alleging that she took this step thanks to the debut made by Kelly Clarkson herself, host of the aforementioned program, who triumphed in the 2002 edition of “American Idol”. .

«I grew up doing theater and as it has always been one of my passions I got to see you on ‘American Idol’. Then when you won I was like, ‘That’s it, I’m going on American Idol.’ Then the next week I got an audition for ‘High School Musical’ and booked it,” she recounted.

aiming big

Despite the fact that her initial plan changed, Vanessa Hudgens felt equally satisfied, since for her Clarkson was one of her role models to conquer her dreams, since “American Idol” has boosted the careers of several of her contestants, such as example Carrie Underwood, among others.

“At the time I thought: ‘Well, it doesn’t matter since it worked anyway’ and you (Clarkson) were my catalyst,” the actress alleged.

On the other hand, Hudgens also briefly recalled his time in “High School Musical”, especially the casting.

I definitely remember all the auditions, because there were so many of them. I mean, there were like three, but I remember, I like to remember. There I met Zac Efron (Troy Bolton in the film) and Lucas Grabeel (Ryan Evans in the musical) for the first time. Ashley Tisdale (Sharpay) and we knew each other, since we did a commercial together a month before. But it’s wild, time keeps flying,” she stressed.