Vanessa Hudgens opens the month of Halloween terrifyingly sexy and fun | Big Bang

Anyone who minimally follows Vanessa Hudgens In social networks you will know that your favorite month of the year, by far, is October. And not because autumn is coming, that melancholic season that some people like. No, his has more to do with the last day of that month: Halloween.

The actress and singer is a great fan of Halloween and every time October 1 arrives, her Instagram wall is filled with black and white photos related to this holiday. And this 2022 was not going to be different.

On October 1, she was already uploading a series of photos and video in which we can see her with her friend G.G. Magree characterized by not knowing very well, but something supposedly gloomy.

start halloween

Completely dressed in black, they have brought out their sexiest costumes for this inaugural month. Lingerie takes center stage in some images in which there is no lack of humor and not because of their laughter, but because of the bump that Vanessa hits when she decides to pose crouching.

“My girls 🔥🔥🔥🔥”, shared the ‘little liar’ Ashley Benson. And it is that his passion for this party becomes contagious due to the enthusiasm he puts into it.

Even their pets dress up for the occasion. “Give them excited also with Halloween”, he wrote next to a picture of his dog in skeleton clothes.

From now on we can expect almost a daily photo or video in relation to Halloween. Your imagination is endless when it comes to the scariest night of the year and we love it.

has already started to read witch stories that it is one of the things that she likes the most and we do not say it, that she has already taken charge of telling it in another of her latest publications.

And you, have you already prepared your costume for October 31?