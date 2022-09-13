Vanessa Hudgens plans a docuseries about paranormal entities

Actress Vanessa Hudgens gave an interview to Nylon magazine and a new project that was very precious to her was one of the topics that came up. The remembered Gabriella Montez from “High School Musical” has among her plans a docuseries focused on supernatural presences.

During the conversation, the interpreter stated that throughout her life she has seen ghosts and that in some way it is a gift she has. “I feel like I’m traveling with a spirit entourage because I’ve been to places that don’t have any remnant spirit energy and still feel things. When you live with it, it’s normal, they literally look like normal people,” she noted.

According to Nylon, Vanessa Hudgens will work with experts to explore this spiritual awakening in the series, whose name does not yet exist or at least has not been revealed.

“My representatives are very worried that this will not work, but at the end of the day I bet on myself and I know that we will finally do the thing. I told them: ‘I understand and appreciate the concern, but this is my baby,'” added Zac Efron’s ex.

Apart from this project, Vane also has business occupations, one of them is the Caliwater beverage brand, a cactus water “that goes beyond hydration”, according to the official site; Know Beauty, a skin care line he co-founded with singer Madison Beer, is also busy with Thomas Ashbourne, the name of a line of cocktails he launched alongside Rosario Dawson, Ashley Benson and other stars.

beyond acting

Although she stressed that acting is still her main job, Vanessa Hudgens also spoke of a different role in front of the camera to which she became very fond: animation.

The star served as host of the MTV Movie and TV Awards, as well as on the red carpet at the Met Gala and the Oscars earlier this year. As for her experience at the Met, she said she was great, although at one point she suddenly lost her voice: But then she met up with colleagues and friends at the fabulous event and had a great time.

Later, the interpreter of “Spring Breakers” spoke of his experience on the red carpet of the Oscars. “When I got the call I said ‘that sounds scary, but I can’t not do it,'” she noted. In this way, she described her experience with some of her idols, such as Nicole Kidman. “She was most beautiful”, in turn, she pointed out that Penelope Cruz is a very attractive woman. “She’s stupid how beautiful she is she.” Likewise, Hudgens noted that she was surprised at how well she did with her colleagues, whom she greatly admires.

On the other hand, the brand new brunette confessed that she would like to host her own talk show. “I love what Kelly Clarkson is doing. It would be so fun to have a program where I could have a group singing, talking to people about things that interest me and where they are professionals, that would be nice, “was part of what she commented on.

Emotional situation

Currently, the actress of «tick, tick…BOOM!» is out of the single market, her boyfriend since 2021 is Cole Tucker, a professional baseball player. During the meeting with Nylon she told where they met.

«It was in a group meditation by Zoom that Joe Jonas put together, yes. I didn’t expect it at all, I never thought I’d walk into a Zoom meditation session and meet my man. I entered and as soon as I saw him I said: ‘and who is that?’».

The 33-year-old artist made a suggestive comment that, although she did not name names, was related to her former high-profile relationships, one with Zac Efron, with whom she lasted 4 years, and another with Austin Butler, with whom she was no less. that 9 years.

“I’ve been through two long, life-changing love relationships, and no one knows what really happened except me. When I write my memoirs it will be fantastic », she limited.

At the same time, he took the opportunity to say that he currently knows his limits in relationships very well. “Suddenly I realized how much I was giving to others, when in reality I was giving away parts of myself.”