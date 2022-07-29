Vanessa Hudgens predicted her ex-boyfriend, Austin Butler, would play Elvis Presley

ANDn an act very close to palmistry, the actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens anticipated the success of his then partner, the young stranger, austin butlerbecause I knew that I was born to play Elvis Presley, “The King of Rock”.

And it turns out that this July, the dream became a reality, when Butler starred in the first major biographical film about the career of Elvis Presley, which is having a great success at box offices around the world.

The difficult casting to become Elvis

Butler himself confirmed that he did not go through an exhausting process to get the part, but he did suffer a lot during production.

The choice of the character went through other actors such as Miles Teller, Harry Styles or Dacre Montgomery (who got another role in the movie). But once chosen austin butlerits manager, Baz Luhrman He explained to her the enormous responsibility involved in embodying this role.

The film was released internationally on June 24 and, to date, has grossed more than 210 million dollars, when its original budget was 85 million.

The epiphany of Vanessa Hudgens.

But apparently it all started years before, when Butler was having a relationship with Vanessa Hudgens and had a burning desire to interpret the life of Elvis Aaron Presley and Vanessa predicted that one day she would make it, in this case, for a biopic.

In an interview with VOGUE magazine, Butler explained:

I was driving through Griffith Park with Vanessa and all of a sudden it’s ‘Blue Christmas’ by Elvis. We started singing together and she had a kind of epiphany, she told me: ‘You have to play Elvis. It seemed that the stars were aligning. I just said I’m gonna put everything I got into this austin butler

The biopic has had a great acceptance among fans of the “King of Rock” and one of the most recognized elements of the film was precisely the performance of Austin Butler. That same quality, surely it is the one that I perceived before anyone else, Vanessa Hudgens, when he saw Butler singing some Elvis hit. In the end, her prediction might even end with an Academy Award nomination for her performance.