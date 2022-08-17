Vanessa Hudgens’ prediction about Austin Butler and Elvis Presley that went viral

It is known that “The Simpson” they can predict the futurebut of Vanessa Hudgens we really didn’t expect it. The actress and former partner of Austin Butler, He told him in 2020 that he would play Elvis Presley.

“I was driving through Griffith Park with Vanessa and all of a sudden, ‘Blue Christmas’ by Elvis came on. We started singing together and she had a kind of epiphany, she told me: ‘You have to play Elvis’. It seemed that the stars were aligning. I just told him, ‘I’m going to put everything I have into this,'” the actor said during an interview with Vogue.

During a car trip, while singing “Blue Christmas”, the actress told her ex that he should play Elvis Presley

Shortly thereafter, Butler auditioned for the role., confirming to Baz Luhrmann that he was the one. To hit the brilliant performance of him, that he would already secure her a place among the Oscar nominees 2023, Austin had to investigate everything about the artist and move away from the icon to focus on the man.

A short time later, Butler auditioned for the role, confirming to Baz Luhrmann that he was the one.

“I started soaking up information like a sponge, reading every book I could get my hands on, looking at anything, any image I could find, like I was a detective. The Elvis journey began by moving away from the iconic figure Y humanized to legend“, revealed.

Austin achieved Presley’s voice, mannerisms and movements in what has become the role of his life. own Lisa-Marieheiress of the artist has said that “If Austin Butler doesn’t win an Oscar I’ll be furious”.

Related news

Although today Vanessa Hudgens is no longer part of the actor’s life, his prediction marked his life and it is the one that has him one step away from winning the main awards in the industry. Unintentionally, the actress was the one who gave Butler the unbeatable present that lives hand in hand with a role that redefined his career and catapulted him to worldwide fame.

“I always told him that it didn’t matter what but that he had to play Elvis. He is very inspiring and his work ethic is unique, ”said the actress on“ Live with Kelly and Ryan ”shortly after the cast of“ Elvis ” was announced.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.