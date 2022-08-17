Entertainment

Vanessa Hudgens’ prediction about Austin Butler and Elvis Presley that went viral

It is known that “The Simpson” they can predict the futurebut of Vanessa Hudgens we really didn’t expect it. The actress and former partner of Austin Butler, He told him in 2020 that he would play Elvis Presley.

“I was driving through Griffith Park with Vanessa and all of a sudden, ‘Blue Christmas’ by Elvis came on. We started singing together and she had a kind of epiphany, she told me: ‘You have to play Elvis’. It seemed that the stars were aligning. I just told him, ‘I’m going to put everything I have into this,'” the actor said during an interview with Vogue.

