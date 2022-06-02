Vanessa Hudgens prepares for the MTV Movie & TV Awards in a mini dress with colored polka dots

actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens has traveled an incredible path of artistic growth throughout his career, turning it over time into a great popular culture and entertainment icona reference in addition to fashion and with a career in the medium that has left its mark on more than a generation.

We check it again with the news that this year will be the co-host of the MTV awards for the best of film and television, the MTV Movie & TV Awards, that are celebrated this coming Sunday 5th June in Los Angeles, United States.

For the occasion and starting the event Promotion, shared on social networks a beautiful outfit that she wore during an official press session that she had as part of the countdown to the ceremony on Sunday.

In the pictures she looks radiant with a black mini dress with colored polka dots, sleeveless and neck hatler, very flirtatious and youthful, who shows off her statuesque figure. Combine with high black sandals too, simple with ankle tie and loose hair, very long and straightened with a parting in the middle.

Vanessa Hudgens’ great sense of avant-garde fashion is present in the details; her nails, for example, painted black, which contrast with the many gold and silver rings she is wearing, as well as a gold bracelet.

Their make-up is what stands out the most, very modern chic, imposing fashion and sticking to this type of event, marked by popular culture, the celebration of novelty and everything pop. Their eye shadows are clear, white with lavenderand has a outlined on the eyelid that reminds us of that eclectic and modern makeup that we have seen in the series of HBO, Euphoria.

A very marked mascara, pink blush and lips with gloss meat colorcomplete a very modern and sophisticated style, with a lot of glamor and that opens the way to the series of outfits that we are sure will make the artist shine this Sunday.

Vanessa Hudgens will host the first half of the event and the American television personality and presenter Tayshia Adams it will do the second half, for the reality shows section. Among the presenters to announce the winners of the different categories, personalities such as Chris Evans, Lana Condor, Jenna Ortega, Glen Powell, Joe Keery, Maria Bakalova, Rebel Wilson, Riley Keough, and Sydney Sweeney, among others.