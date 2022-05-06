Vanessa Hudgens raises passions with a revealing red dress

The American actress left little to the imagination as she modeled a revealing red gown at Paris Fashion Week.

Vanessa Hudgens left little to the imagination as she modeled a revealing gown in Paris. The 33-year-old actress wore a red dress with a cut-out panel and bow from the designer Giambattista Valli.

The American led the stars who gathered in the French capital to model the latest designer collections.

Actress Emma Stone, 33, was also present but in a more demure outfit for the Louis Vuitton show.

Before modeling in Paris Fashion Week, Vanessa shone in Hollywood at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, better known as the SAG Awards.

On that occasion, the High School Musical actress showed off her toned legs in a teal dress with a sexy high leg slit.

“She is one of my favorites”, “Totally beautiful”, “She is as always so sexy”, “I love how she looks, a lady and sensual”, “Fireoooo”, “You are a goddess”, “OMG I am in love”, were some reactions from their fans.

Vanessa achieved international popularity in 2006 thanks to her role as Gabriella Montez in the telefilm “High School Musical”, the third part of which was released in the cinema.

In “School Rock Band” (2009) he played Sam, who maintains a relationship with Gaelan Connell in the film.

Apart from the cinema, Vanessa began a recording career with a teen pop album entitled “V” (2006). She later recorded “Identified” (2008).

In 2017, she premiered on television “Powerless” (2017), a series within the DC Comics universe in which Vanessa played the character of Emily Locke.

