Vanessa Hudgens’ red eyeliner that’s super easy to do but only beauty divas dare to try

Vanessa Hudgens is our great discovery in terms of makeup goddesses of 2022. The actress has put the batteries as if there were no tomorrow and is leaving us looks beauty totally inspirational we can copy if we are as divas as her. The ultimate test: this eyeliner.





The celebrity Yesterday he went to the Giambattista Valli parade in Paris with a style that is an absolute fantasy. East Super sexy low-cut red minidress is a bombshellbut her makeup has us even more living room. Vanessa Hudgens has opted for an eyeliner that seems to come out of euphoria and it’s mega easy to copy.





It’s about a eyeliner very artistic and modern red. She wears it on her tear duct and waterline to give her look a lot of drama. But she goes even further, with a very geometric brushstroke under the eyebrow that already makes it the definitive eyeliner.





The architect of this look of fantasy is Tonya Brewer and we are going to keep track of her very closely, because she has built a super impactful and effective makeup that is very easy to get at home. You only need a red lip liner or eyeliner and these three that we have listed are ideal for it.





Infaillible Lip Liner by L’Oréal Paris, 10.75 euros.

L’Oréal Paris Infaillible Lip Liner





3INA The Automatic Lip Pencil lip liner,

3INA The Automatic Lip Pencil Lip Liner





eyeliner long-lasting Flypencil from Fenty Beauty, 20.99 euros.

Fenty Beauty Flypencil Long Wear Eyeliner

Photos | @vanessahudgens, El Corte Ingles, Sephora.