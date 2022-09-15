Vanessa Hudgens reflects on her relationships with Zac Efron and Austin Butler

Vanessa Hudgens, an actress who rose to world fame after starring in ‘High School Musical,’ has opened up about two past relationships. The singer also talked about her romances with the actors Zack Efron Y austin butlermentioning that people do not know the full story of everything that happened in those chapters of his life.

“The public only sees a limit. I’ve also been through two very long relationships that changed my life, and no one really knows what happened except me,” she said. Vanessa Hudgens to Nylon. “When I write my memoirs, it will be amazing,” added the actress, making it clear that she plans to release a book where she will talk about personal things.

Vanessa Hudgens dated Zack Efron, her ‘High School Musical’ co-star, for four years before splitting in 2010. They were one of the most beloved couples by Disney Channel fans. The actress began dating austin butler the following year before splitting in 2020, after 9 years together.

The actress welcomed the start of a new romance when she met her current boyfriend, Cole Tucker. I’m not going to call it a celebrity Zoom, but it was a meditation group that Joe Jonas put together, yes. I didn’t expect it at all. I just walked in and was like, ‘Who the hell is that?’” he said. vanessa about how he met Tucker.

