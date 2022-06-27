Vanessa Hudgens returns to high school from ‘High School Musical’

Although it seems incredible to you, It’s been 16 years since the first installment of ‘High School Musical’ premiered. in which we met the handsome Troy Bolton, the fabulous Sharpay Evans and the shy Gabriella Montez. If you still haven’t gotten over cafeteria dances or pink Sharpay looks, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Vanessa Hudgens It has appeared on very nostalgic networks remembering his stage as a student in fiction.

The actress who played Gabriella has shared a video on their social networks in front of the iconic building where the characters in the film studied: the East High which, in case you didn’t know, exists in real life. Playing ‘Breaking Free’ in the background, a song that she sang with Troy in fiction, Vanessa has walked with a ‘sport’ look and a smiling attitude around the school. Our nostalgia has increased even more when reading the text that accompanies the video since it is a phrase that his character said in one of the movies:

“Do you remember how in kindergarten you met a kid and you didn’t know anything about him and 10 seconds later you were playing like you were best friends because you had nothing but to be yourself?”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The post is filled with comments like Bart Johnson’sactor who played the basketball team coach in the movie: “I saw this and I had PTSD like I couldn’t find my team captains. Go ‘Wildcats’!” Fans are still in love with the story of this production and they have made it known with several comments. “💔😭 my childhood”, said one girl and another affirmed: “Even the song melts my heart”.

Although the original cast only did three musical productions that marked an entire generationnow East High is the setting for the series ‘High School Musical: the musical: the series’ starring Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett, which will premiere its third season next month.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io