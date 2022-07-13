Vanessa Hudgens returns to High School Musical – The Truth

Mexico City, July 12, 2022 – High School Musical was one of the most iconic trilogies of the Disney Channel factory. A whole generation of boys and girls enjoyed the corridors of East High, its Wildcasts and the famous songs sung by the protagonists of the story. To this day, the memory of these films is very present both in the public and in their own cast.

The last nostalgic of East High has been Vanessa Hudgens, who was one of the protagonists and essential within the High School Musical universe playing Gabriella Montez. He has surprised his followers by uploading a video on his Instagram account showing that he was at the entrance of the institute where the films were shot, because yes, if today you ask yourself, the place exists and it is a real educational center .

With one of the songs she sang with Zac Efron, Breaking Free, Vanessa Hudgens shows us with a cheerful attitude that she was in the vicinity of the institute. In addition, the post was accompanied by one of the phrases that his character said at one point: “Do you remember in kindergarten how you met a boy and did not know anything about him, then 10 seconds later, you played as if they were best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?”

It’s been 16 years since we first saw Troy Bolton, Gabriella Montez, Sharpay Evans, Ryan Evans and many more walk the halls of East High for music, dance and basketball. However, the institute continues to have its doors open in fiction, since it is the current setting for the series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, where Olivia Rodrigo is one of the protagonists. With this production they wanted to pay homage to the original films, but from a new generation and with plots different from those that appeared in the trilogy.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is the fiction that made Olivia Rodrigo famous and with which she has boosted her career as a singer. Even so, she continues to participate in it and the third season is about to premiere on Disney Plus.