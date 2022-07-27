Vanessa Hudgens revealed a paranormal experience that she lived and surprised with the details

The 33-year-old American actress, Vanessa Hudgens, has been in the news in recent hours by recounting a traumatic experience that she lived when she was very young and that has led her to conceive this as something special.

It is that Hudgens revealed a paranormal experience and has put all his efforts into overcoming the phenomenon he experienced at age 8. Specifically Vanessa Hudgens was encouraged to confess that since she was little she has had different links with ghosts or something unknown that she still cannot specify.

Related news

Source: Instagram @vanessahudgens

“I remember I was getting ready to go to school when I was eight years old,” the actress began. And she asked the figure that hosts the program: “Do you know what those toy ducks are with a rope that you have to pull? Well, there was one of those on the dining room table and when I started walking, he started walking with me.” Although the fear took her completely, she tried to avoid the subject so as not to deepen that fear.

“I forgot about it for a while because it’s creepy. The unknown is scary”, continued the story Hudgens maintained regarding the experience that she had to go through being very small.

Source: Instagram @vanessahudgens

Next, the actress said that time has allowed her to have a very different vision of reality and commented: “Recently I said: ‘This is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I’m going to lean on that.”

Source: Instagram @vanessahudgens

He also explained that accepting this situation allowed him to start investigating to get fully involved in the subject and confirmed something unexpected: “I recently did my first real paranormal investigation in a team.”

The statements of the former protagonist of High School Musical occurred during their participation in tick, tick… BOOM! beside Andrew Garfield for Netflix.