Vanessa Hudgens reveals her fitness routine to stay motivated and healthy

If you are a fan of follow Vanessa Hudgens on social networks, surely more than once their photos and videos have motivated you to put on your tennis shoes and activate yourself with your favorite music, right? The Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! actress is well known for sharing some of her moments fitness via Instagram and, seeing her so happy, full and healthy, it is inevitable not to want to join her vibe.

But what exactly does it do that we can’t see on screen? Well, after investigating all the revelations that Vanessa Hudgens has done about his training and diet, today we gather the top keys of his fitness routine that beyond giving him a great body, they are an essential component in his physical, mental and even spiritual health. Ready to discover this side of our beloved ‘Gabriella’?

This is Vanessa Hudgens’ exercise routine

For Hudgens, the exercise It’s not just about getting in shape. As we mentioned, it has an important mental health factor: ‘My physical form has turned a corner. Cardio has been put on the back burner and I totally agree with that. The things that have become more important are balance and mental health,’ he told shape a few months ago.

For the actress, the purpose of all her fitness routine is her physical and mental health, and her happiness! Instagram @vanessahudgens

He has also come to confess that the exercise It is extremely useful to face difficult situations successfully. ‘Make exercise it is like meditation in motion. I feel like you can figure things out better on the move than standing still,’ he noted to Women’s Health, adding that he combines about six workouts a week. Some of them are:

Cycling

In the same previous interview, Vanessa Hudgens confessed that he is a lover of SoulCycle, a kind of Session of spinning to the rhythm of the music. ‘Put me on a bike in a room with loud music and I’m happy. It’s like dancing without the stress of worrying if you look good,’ she commented. We love! But definitely, this is just a part of her hard training.

Functional training

Since the pandemic shelter began to wane, Hudgens has become a lover of working out at the iconic Dogpund, the popular gym where top celebrities go. both in the Instagram of the actress as in that of the studio, we have seen that she practices exercises with bands, jumps, dance, lunges, weight lifting and more. ‘I rack squat and love to see how much weight I can add to the bar. That’s empowerment,’ he told shape.