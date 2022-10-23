Vanessa Hudgens reveals why she returned to ‘High School Musical’ in a nostalgic PHOTO

United States.- The ‘alumni’ of High School Musical shared nostalgic posts from Instagram a few weeks apart in July, showing them back at the location where all three movies were filmed. The video of Vanessa Hudgens, that shows her standing in front of the real East High, was exciting on its own, but when Zack Efron posted a similar photo in the same spot weeks later, fans going wild with speculation. And the story behind the social media posts has been a mystery for months, until now.

Credit: Instagram

Hudgens finally revealed how that nostalgic moment came about while promoting her role in the VR horror experience. Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat by Eli Roth (now available at Meta Horizon Worlds and Instagram, Facebook Y Goal Quest 2). But it’s not a meeting High School Music.

My boyfriend was playing in Salt Lake, he’s a baseball player,” Hudgens said. “So he was out on the field and I had rented a car and I was like, ‘I want to go see him and take some pictures for the sake of the old times’ As for the suspicious timing of Efron’s similar post weeks later? “What can I say, I’m a trendsetter,” she says with a smile.

It was recently announced that Hudgens and Efron’s classmates at East High, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman Y Kaycee Stroh, as well as fan-favorite faculty members Alison Reed Y bart johnsonwill reprise their roles in season 4 of Disney+ High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for a fictional high school musical 4. So many are wondering if he will make a cameo.

I don’t know,” he says. “We leave it to fate. Leave it in the hands of the gods

Source: Pure Show