Vanessa Hudgens reveals why she returned to the set of HSM!

Vanessa Hudgens reveals her reason for returning to the set of High School Musical in a nostalgic Instagram photo

The fans of High School Musical they began to assume that there would be a reunion of the famous franchise of Disney when the protagonists Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron published on their social networks photographs visiting the East High School. However, it seems that everything was a simple coincidence and they will not film another movie.

hudgens revealed to ew who recorded the famous video in June outside the school, because she happened to be in Salt Lake City because her boyfriend is a baseball player and accompanied him to one of his games. “So he was out in the country and I had rented a car and I said, ‘I want to go see him and take some pictures for old times sake.’”

suspiciously Zack Efron uploaded a similar photo just a month after the publication of hudgens, so the fans intuited that the protagonists went together to visit the school. However, the actress says it was a coincidence. “What can I say? I am a pioneer”, he added.

Will there be a reunion?

It was recently announced that some cast members of High School Musical What Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman, and Kaycee Stroh. as well as the teachers Alison Reed and Bart Johnson will reprise their roles in season 4 from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

For now, Vanessa Hudgens and Zan Efron they have stayed away from the reunion; however, the actress stated that her cameo could happen. “I do not know”, explained. “We leave it to fate. We leave it to the gods.”

Although the series is not a continuation of the film, the main changes in the plot of season 4 have prepared everything so that the original cast can make an appearance. Therefore, we might expect that the stars or even Ashley Tisdale Participate in even one episode.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think? Would you like to see Vanessa Hudgens in the Disney + series?