Vanessa Hudgens’ rules for throwing a fantastic party

Vanessa Hudgens may be known around the world as an actress and singer, but among friends, she’s also heralded as the queen of party planning. Among her group of friends, she has developed a reputation for throwing iconic parties, with everything from sound cures to live bands. Although most people will never be able to attend the high school musical the famous alum shindigs, has given plenty of advice on how to make a party a resounding success.

Vanessa Hudgens | Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue

Vanessa Hudgens’ house is always a great party spot

All Hudgens parties have one thing in common: a great venue. Anyone who has seen her tour of the house on Architectural Digest can attest to the fact that she had a beautiful space to host parties past. The Knight Before Christmas The star threw many parties at her beautiful Los Feliz home before selling it this year. No doubt the house’s sprawling pool area, secret gardens, and more served as a great venue for her famous parties. Considering that her new home is more than twice the size of her last one, there will no doubt be more parties in her future.

‘High School Musical’ Alum Is a Fan of a Big Theme Party

Another rule of thumb Hudgens follows when planning a party is to always have a great theme. Despite throwing a Halloween party every year, the “Sneakernight” singer always makes sure she has something new up her sleeve. For example, in 2016, she hosted a New Orleans-themed soiree. The party featured everything from an apothecary to freshly made fritters.

“That year, I ran out of alcohol,” Hudgens told NYLON of the party. “I invited too many people. But it was iconic.” Getting the mood right is essential for Hudgens, no matter what subject matter he embraces. In fact, creating the right atmosphere is one of Hudgens’ top priorities when he throws a party.

“There’s nothing that infuriates me more than when I’m ready to take down, and then I show up somewhere and it’s just not the vibe,” Hudgens shared. “If it were up to me, every club would be an underground rave with lasers and smoke machines and just vibes, and it’s dark, and you can’t really see anybody.”

Hudgens ups the party vibes by investing in gear

Lasers and fog machines seem to be a way Hudgens creates a vibe at his own parties as well. In 2018, she was in The Late Late Show with James Corden and shared that she actually owned several of these machines. According to the “Say OK” singer, they are “investments you need to make for the future of your party.” At the time, Hudgens was planning to bring out the machines for his Tiki Rave Swim Night.

What is Tiki Rave Swim Night? In addition to the fog machines and laser machines, Hudgens also heated his pool to 100 degrees, “so it’s like a bath.” He also served his guest many tropical drinks. And while theme attire was encouraged, Hudgens insisted guests could wear whatever they wanted to the party. Clearly, Hudgens is serious about party planning. We’re sure fans of his are eager to see photos of whatever theme he decides on this year.

