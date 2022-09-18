Entertainment

Vanessa Hudgens’ rules for throwing a fantastic party

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 32 2 minutes read

Vanessa Hudgens may be known around the world as an actress and singer, but among friends, she’s also heralded as the queen of party planning. Among her group of friends, she has developed a reputation for throwing iconic parties, with everything from sound cures to live bands. Although most people will never be able to attend the high school musical the famous alum shindigs, has given plenty of advice on how to make a party a resounding success.

Vanessa Hudgens | Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue

Vanessa Hudgens’ house is always a great party spot

All Hudgens parties have one thing in common: a great venue. Anyone who has seen her tour of the house on Architectural Digest can attest to the fact that she had a beautiful space to host parties past. The Knight Before Christmas The star threw many parties at her beautiful Los Feliz home before selling it this year. No doubt the house’s sprawling pool area, secret gardens, and more served as a great venue for her famous parties. Considering that her new home is more than twice the size of her last one, there will no doubt be more parties in her future.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 32 2 minutes read

Related Articles

La Nación / The debut gala of the Centennial Club began

8 mins ago

all about your love story

19 mins ago

Queen Camilla, distant cousin of… Céline Dion, Madonna and Beyoncé!

20 mins ago

Garfield animated movie starring Chris Pratt delayed

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button