Vanessa Hudgens says she talks to spirits

Vanessa Hudgens credit: Bang Showbiz

Vanessa Hudgens not only has great acting skills; The actress claims that she can also talk to spirits, a feat she discovered when she was just 8 years old. During an intervention on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, the ‘Rent’ star told presenter Kelly Clarkson that he has had many encounters with spiritual beings over the years and stated that although it was complicated at first, now he has ” accepted the fact that I see things and hear things.

“I remember getting ready for school when I was 8, and I had one of those duck toys where you pull the string and it rattles. There was one of those on the dining room table and I started walking and the toy walked too by my side,” revealed Hudgens, 33.

The actress confessed that for a long time she wanted to ignore her paranormal abilities for fear of the unknown, however, she recently changed her perspective to prepare for the subject and face it bravely.

“I ignored that ability for a while because it scared me. The unknown is scary. But recently I thought that this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I have been preparing for it, “added the actress.

Hudgens added that she uses a “spirit box,” which she says helps her analyze “radio frequencies very quickly.” “Electricity generates something that allows spirits to speak through it,” she explained.

This isn’t the first time Hudgens has opened up about his experiences with ghosts and spirits. In an interview with People magazine in 2011, the actress claimed that she was visited by a supernatural presence, something she could only explain as a ghost, while on the set of ‘Journey 2: The Mysterious Island’ in North Carolina. North.

Hudgens recalled hearing footsteps while staying in an old house on set, but couldn’t find the source of the sounds, adding that North Wilmington is “one of the oldest and most haunted places in North America.”

“I was chasing the ghost like 10 minutes straight and then everything was too weird. I just left,” he recounted at the time.

Hudgens confessed that he was scared by the paranormal encounter, however, he tried to find out the meaning of it. “It was definitely a female spirit. I could tell.”