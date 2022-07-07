Vanessa Hudgens sends a tender message to Zac Efron – La Verdad

Mexico City, July 06, 2022 – But Zanessa stayed forever in the minds of millions of those who were teenagers in the two thousand, something like Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, or Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

“It’s too cute, I can’t read with it…”

That was the first thought that went through the head of Vanessa Hudgens, 18, when she saw Zac Efron for the first time, during the casting of the successful movie “High School Musical”, released in 2006.

“I don’t know what happened with Vanessa, but we clicked from the beginning,” the 19-year-old actor confessed to “People.”

The 33-year-old actress went back in time, taking a video right in front of East High School in Utah, where she shot so many scenes alongside the entire cast of “High School Musical” and of course Zac Efron.

Vanessa appears in the video in front of the iconic school facade with the song “Breakin free”, which she sang a duet with her ex-boyfriend in the movie that marked them so much. Hudgens accompanied the video with the following message:

“Do you remember in kindergarten when you met a kid and you didn’t know anything about him and after 10 seconds, you were playing like you were best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?”