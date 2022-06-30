Vanessa Hudgens sends tender message to Zac Efron

“It’s too cute, I can’t read with it…”

That was the first thought that went through the head of Vanessa Hudgens, 18, when she saw Zac Efron for the first time, during the casting of the successful movie “High School Musical”, released in 2006.

“I don’t know what happened with Vanessa, but we clicked from the beginning,” the 19-year-old actor confessed to “People.”

That audition would change the lives of the entire cast of the franchise. “High School Musical” placed Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella Montez), Zac Efon (Troy Bolton), Ashley Tisdale (Sharpay Evans), Corbin Bleu (Chad) and Lucas Grabeel (Ryan Evans) at the top of the charts.

The story of the six classmates from different backgrounds, who stepped out of their “status quo” to achieve the best music production, captivated millions of teenagers around the world and many adults as well. Which resulted in two sequels, 19 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, and 10 million copies of the original film sold.

The love story of Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron

“It all started really naturally, and the truth is that I couldn’t be more grateful to have had that relationship at that time, ‘High School Musical’ was a massive phenomenon and had all eyes on me. And that is a very strange feeling, so having that relationship helped me not to lose my head and remain calm, because I had someone by my side who understood perfectly what I was going through, because he was in the same situation, “he revealed. Vanessa Hudgens to “The Hollywood Reporter” in 2019.

The chemistry between the couple was immediate and lasting. Although they recorded three movies, had hundreds of interviews and tours together, the spark did not end. They became one of the most beloved and mediatic couples of the two thousand.

They sang together and drew sighs, the same thing happened when they appeared posing on magazine covers or red carpets. They became an “it couple”.

But they were still teenagers, overwhelmed by the dizzying path of success and fame, money, and also had very strong fights:

“I remember we had a huge argument while we were rehearsing, and Kenny Ortega, our director, came over to try to mediate with a ‘Don’t tell me our movie is going down the drain’ face,” Vanessa once revealed.

Zac Efron’s producers and managers asked him to be discreet with his relationship with Vanessa because they wanted to position him as an unattainable actor and of course single. After recording and promoting “High School Musical 3” Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron had to take different career paths and her jealousy was becoming more and more noticeable.

“I went through a stage where I was really mean because I was so tired. Girls were running after him and I was giving them hateful looks,” the actress told The New York Times.

Where there was fire ashes remain

It’s been 11 years since Vanessa and Zac broke up, but Zanessa stayed forever in the minds of millions of those who were teenagers in the two thousand, something like Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, or Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

Vanessa Hudgens just sent a nice message to Zac Efron through her Instagram account.

The 33-year-old actress went back in time, taking a video right in front of East High School in Utah, where she shot so many scenes alongside the entire cast of “High School Musical” and of course Zac Efron.

Vanessa appears in the video in front of the iconic school facade with the song “Breakin free”, which she sang a duet with her ex-boyfriend in the movie that marked them so much. Hudgens accompanied the video with the following message:

“Do you remember in kindergarten when you met a kid and you didn’t know anything about him and after 10 seconds, you were playing like you were best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?”

It was a nice message for Zac Efron, don’t you think? And we’re not crying, we just got a piece of nostalgia in our eyes.