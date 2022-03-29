Vanessa Hudgens sets the trend with her stiletto nails

Vanessa Hudgensthe actress who has become an icon in the world of fashion and beauty, debuted as a presenter at the oscars 2022 and we saw her on the red carpet looking spectacular and giving the best comments on fashion.

Since his arrival at the awards, vanessa dazzled everyone with her outfit that tops the list of the best dressed of the night, as the actress appeared in a black sequined dress signed by Michael Kors with cuts on the sides and a prominent neckline that gave her the sensual touch that her look elegant and sophisticated needed.

And although her look left us speechless, one detail that managed to come to light was her manicurewhich immediately gave something to talk about, because it is not a secret that the actress always wears the top trends of the nail art And this time was not the exception.



Photo: AFP

Vanessa Hudgens has the perfect manicure for 2022

To wear the best look of the season, you should not only wear the top clothes and in trendthe manicure, Over time, it has become a staple that complements any casual or formal outfit for any occasion.



Photo: AP

AND hudgens it is clear to her, because to accompany her attire she wore stiletto nails in a nude color that we love for a simple reason, they are medium-sized nails with a triangular tip that visually lengthens your fingers while giving you a more youthful style. He added a metallic border at the base, a subtle detail but one that makes a difference in his manicure.



Photo: AFP

To attend the Vanity Fair after party, the actress changed her look and appeared in a loose dress, with more movement, which we loved, a firm proof that stiletto nails in a nude tone they adapt perfectly to any style and occasion.



Photo: AP

