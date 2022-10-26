Vanessa Hudgens shares a photo at East High, will it be Gabriella Montez again?

Vanessa Hudgens he will always be a lynx, with his mind on the game. The actress returned to that stage that made her so happy during her youth and now, she reveals if she would play her beloved character Gabriella Montez again.

After his photographs at East High, Albuquerque, the main school in the trilogy of High School MusicalHudgens he had to clarify why he was at the doors of the establishment.

Quickly, fans of Troy and Gabriella speculated on the actress’s possible return to her beloved role as the new girl at East High. And to calm her anxiety, the actress was honest about the reasons why she returned to the place.

“My boyfriend was playing in Salt Lake, he’s a baseball player,” Vanessa told EW. “So he was out in the country and I had rented a car and I said, ‘I want to go see him and take some pictures for old times’ sake.'”

The star of the Disney trilogy filmed herself in front of the school and accompanied the moment with a phrase from her character in the movies.

“Remember in kindergarten how you met a kid and you didn’t know anything about him, then 10 seconds you’re playing like they’re best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?“

To the memory of Vanessa was added that of Zac Efron who, a month after his co-star, also visited East High. “Don’t forget about me,” the actor captioned the carousel of photos of him at the scene.

When the actress was asked about this coincidence, she simply replied: “What can I say? I’m a trailblazer,” she said with a laugh.

Possible return to HSM?

Despite the fact that there are no plans for a new HSM movie, the franchise series is being a success on Disney +.

High School Musica: The Musical: The Series announced its fourth season and with it come old stars of the saga. Monique Coleman, Bart Johnson and Alyson Reed confirmed her return.

It was also announced that Corbin Bleu, Kaycee Stroh and Lucas Grabeel would be willing to return after having joined previous seasons.

Regarding her possible return, Vanessa was somewhat shy, but left the door open to possibilities.

I do not know. We leave it to fate. We leave it to the gods.”

