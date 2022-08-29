Vanessa Hudgens shows off her beauty in a striking purple dress

The actress Vanessa Hudgens she was in an absolute mood in a fuzzy purple tank top and glam hair and makeup.

The 33-year-old actress, known for her role in High School Musical, wore a fuzzy purple tank top, which added a modern twist to the outfit. The touch of pastel color worked well against Vanessa’s features and the blank background.

vanessa accessorized with elegant black leather gloves that reached past her elbows and long gold earrings that featured two triangular shapes.

The talented actress’ makeup gave her a dangerously beautiful look, with well-shaped eyebrows, a pink hue to her lips, and contouring and highlighting to further accentuate her features. Her thick black eyeliner featured a long, tapered wing that completely stole the show.

The High School Musical actress posted the photo to Instagram on Saturday with the caption: “She’s a vibe.”

The star’s long dark hair was pulled back into a tight ponytail that was twisted into a braid. Vanessa’s back was facing the camera as she turned around and shot a hot, direct look at the camera that completely completed her ‘vibe’.