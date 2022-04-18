Vanessa Hudgens shows off her figure in a mesh dress and swimsuit

singer and actress vanessa hudges is like every year attending the music festival Coachella which is celebrated in the United States, wearing relaxed, daring, youthful and very ad hoc looks, not only with the spring, but with this musical event that stands out for its fashion, boho, bohemian and trendy style.

The charming and beautiful actress of 33 years shared on social media one of her outfits this year, which consists of a cut out swimsuit in one piece, which covers with a Metallic silver mesh dress.

She wears her long loose curly hair, several necklaces, one choker style, gold rings and bracelets, nails in two colors, green on the left hand and pink on the right, semi-transparent sunglasses black combat bootsa cowboy-style hat and a small Maison Valentino bag that she wears across her body, for mobility and space.

The actress, known for attending these events and standing out for her festive style, shines as always with a very cool and youthful outfit, flirtatious and fun, who shows off her statuesque figure and highlights her incredible sense of bohemian style fashion.

“reporting to work”, the High School Musical actress wrote in her first post, alluding to her frequent attendance at the event. “day one completed”, he put in another series of images, at the end of the day, making a photographic summary of the highlights of the day.

This year, the music festival, held from April 15 to 24will include performances by artists such as Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd; The attendance of several celebrities is also expected, some like Vanessa Hudgens, who never misses the event.

Among other public figures present on this day, were Alessandra Ambrosio, Hailey Bieber and Bella Thorne. And the one who opened day one of the festival was none other than Harry Styleswho made an impact in a sequined outfit.

Heaving sighs as always, Vanessa Hudges officially goes into spring-summer mode, after having also celebrated her relationship with her boyfriend, the baseball player, a few days ago. Cole Tucker, whom she began dating in 2020. Prior to this relationship, the actress dated Zack Efron from 2005 to 2010 and with Austin Butler, from 2011 to early 2020.