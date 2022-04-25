Vanessa Hudgens Shows Us The Perfect Eyeliner For Music Festival Season

It is indisputable: Vanessa Hudgens has been crowned as the queen of Coachella 2022. Attending the two weekends of the festival, the actress has left us with a make-up capable of inspiring us to go to Primavera Sound, Mad Cool, BBK Live or any other event. Opting for a full color eyelinerthis has been accompanied with stones of the same color to create a make-up full of fantasy.

Full color eyeliner

Opting for a combo of eyeliner in black and aquamarine green, the one that once triumphed with High School Musical has become the queen of Coachella with outfits cool and wonderful makeup. On this occasion, this eyeliner combo was accompanied by an eyelid decorated with pearls that added texture and originality.





Leaving her curly hair loose and dressing her lips with nude lipstick, her style beauty borders on perfection for this type of event. It is possible that this proposal will serve as an inspiration for many this year who want to make a difference in music festivals.

Bourjois Eyeliner – 1.2 gram, 1 Unit (Pack of 1)





990 Pieces / 6 Sheets Self Adhesive Pearl Stickers, Flat Back Pearl Sticker for Cell Phone Beauty Makeup Nail Face Crafts Scrapbooking Home Decor





L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Ultra Mat Rouge à Lèvres Nude 03 No Doubts Nude

Note: Some of the links posted here are affiliate links. Despite this, none of the items mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the editorial team.

Photos | Instagram @vanessahudgens