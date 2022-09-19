Vanessa Hudgens’ ‘Star Wars’-inspired braids that add inches in height and are so easy to do

There are few hairstyles as versatile as braids. They can be adapted to all ages and times of the year, because yes, there are more types of braids than those that we have not stopped wearing this summer. 2022 has been marked by this hairstyle and the next season will not be exempt from them.

Obviously, the mini braids that have been so fashionable thanks to María Pombo or Hailey Baldwin during the summer season will remain in our beach memories and now we will innovate with more elaborate hairstyles in which we will collect inspiration from anywhere.

The braids that we will see this fall they will be anything but conventionalrecovering the looks of Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson that we saw in black widowof the protagonists of Game of Thronesand even Elsa in Frozen.





Who has loved this idea has been Vanessa Hudgens. the protagonist of High School Musical It has been inspired by the saga of starwars to bring us the most original braids that are also really easy to do and add centimeters in height.

Gorgeous as always, the actress posed on her Instagram account with a hairstyle that reminded us of the Jedi Aayla Secura. With the description “Spice up your life” (a reference to the iconic song and motto of the Spice Girls), Hudgens takes us back to the 90s and 2000s with a look that has not left anyone indifferent.

One of the things that have amazed us about this hairstyle is the simplicity that it has for how flattering and fun it is, since we only need rubber bands, gel, a comb and some of our time to recreate these special braids.

Learn how to do space braids from Vanessa Hudgens

First of all, and the most important thing, is to know the technique to create those cord braids, because they have their trick. To begin with, we have to take the two strands that we want to braid and wrap each strand on itself towards the right side. Next, we cross the right strand over the left, doing it in the opposite direction to that made in each strand. At first it may seem complicated, but once you get the hang of it, it’s a breeze.

We start the look by parting in the middle and separating both halves very well to make a high ponytail on each side. If we want it to be more polished, we can use gel and a carding comb to make it as tight as possible. Once each ponytail is secured, we begin to braid with the technique that we have explained before and secure the ends with a small invisible rubber band or the same color as our hair.

Whenever we are going to do this type of very tight hairstyles, we must remember not to wear them for a long time or too often, since they can cause problems on the scalp. On the other hand, it is a very original idea that add a couple of centimeters thanks to the height of the braidsgetting a look of 10.





