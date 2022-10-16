Vanessa Hudgens steals sighs in this mini top with a short leather skirt

United States.- Vanessa Hudgens likes to put on daring looks and show them on their social networks, so yesterday was no exception, as the famous showed several photos of her new collaboration with fableticswhich is owned by Kate Hudson.

The 33-year-old celebrity also put a short message in the caption of her post where she described the images as having “a fall vibe.” Hudgens donned a purple and green bralette that showed off her toned tummy as she posed for photos.

She also donned a high-waisted vegan leather mini skirt and matching jacket for the shoot. Vanessa put on some platform shoes that looked very consistent with her outfit. As for her hair, it was left loose and fell over the top of her neck.

Vanessa announced that she would be collaborating with the brand last September. The famous brand’s collection also includes tank tops, minidresses and leggings. Hudgens talked about her clothes during a talk to People, where she stated that she planned to launch sales during the fall season.

The whole inspiration behind it was the spooky vibe of the season.” Hudgens also commented that the collection was inspired by the ’90s.

Source: Pure Show